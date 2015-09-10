50 Cent Sued $200 Million For Allegedly Stealing Power Idea

In this highly competitive Hollywood battle arena, Empire surely can’t have all the fun with seemingly frivolous lawsuits. So now it’s 50 Cent and Starz’s turn to defend their baby, Power.

A former associate of the Southpaw star is claiming that he originally came up with the ide–oh, hell you know the drill.

Reports TMZ:

50 Cent has another creditor — aka “Plaintiff” who is suing the rapper for brashly stealing his show idea. Larry Johnson claims he wrote a manuscript, “Tribulation of a Ghetto Kid,” and in 2005, sent it to Nikki Turner, who works for 50 at G-Unit Books. He says the book was eventually published elsewhere, but believes Nikki showed the manuscript to 50. Johnson claims much to his horror, in 2014 Starz debuted “Power,” Fiddy’s show about a drug dealer who’s trying to go legit. Johnson says it’s a carbon copy of his manuscript. In his book, the primary character has a goatee … ditto “Ghost” in “Power.” In fact, Johnson says he even uses the nickname “Ghost” as his pen name. And Johnson says in his manuscript the main character’s best friend has a short fuse, just like Tommy in “Power.” In Johnson’s manuscript the main character owns the hottest nightclub in Atlanta. In “Power,” Ghost has the hottest club in NYC. Johnson is looking for $200 million to make things right.

50 Cent is allegedly bankrupt and fighting another case while living in Africa.

Good luck with all of this, Mr. Johnson.

Photo: JD/WENN.com