Grace Jones Calls Out Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus & Kanye West For Biting Her Style

It probably has been a good 32 years since Grace Jones last aged but probably less than a day a current celebrity used her heavy influence on pop culture to bolster their image.

The Jamaican-born model/actress/singer/lamp fixture is done with being humble in the current stages of her career and didn’t bite her tongue in her upcoming autobiography, I’ll Never Write My Memoirs.

TimeOut London got an inclusive dig on some of the most juiciest excerpts from the book and there’s a lot of namedropping involved.

“Trends come along and people say, ‘Follow that trend,’ Jones says of her career which peaked in the mid-80s. “There’s a lot of that around at the moment: ‘Be like Sasha Fierce. Be like Miley Cyrus. Be like Rihanna. Be like Lady Gaga. Be like Rita Ora and Sia. Be like Madonna.’ I cannot be like them – except to the extent that they are already being like me.”

She also revealed the honest truth that there are no royalties given when it comes to an image, although she refused to let another young buck suck up all her shine for their own betterment.

I have been so copied by those people who have made fortunes that people assume I am that rich. But I did things for the excitement, the dare, the fact that it was new, not for the money, and too many times I was the first, not the beneficiary. Rihanna… she does the body-painting thing I did with Keith Haring, but where he painted directly on my body, she wears a painted bodysuit. That’s the difference. Mine is on skin; she puts a barrier between the paint and her skin. I don’t even know if she knows that what she’s doing comes from me, but I bet you the people styling her know. They know the history.

She also went on to call Kanye West, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga (among others) her pupils and said Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus don’t have any longterm vision.

Grace Jones’ autobiography releases on September 24 via Simon and Schuster Publishing.

In the meantime, peep the full excerpt over at Timeout London and some Grace Jones’ recent crazy outfits in the gallery below.

—

Photos: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »