Drake Politics With Anna Wintour At Serena Williams Fashion Show [Photos]

Despite the ire of the Internets, Drake is still team Serena Williams. That Toronto rapper hit the tennis star’s fashion show, and sat in the front row next to VOGUE EIC Anna Wintour.

What did Drizzy and Anna discuss? An OVO cover and feature for a forthcoming issue of the fashion mag? The nuances of the colorways of his Air Jordan collabs? Who knows.

Also, while the show was supposed to be all about Serena’s Signature Collection by HSN, word is Drake got into a tiff with the DJ when the wrong version of “Back To Back” was used in the show.

