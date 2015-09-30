50 Cent Signs Two-Year Deal To Develop New Shows With Starz

The Empire Vs. Power “beef” may be an entertaining barb for media outlets but 50 Cent isn’t putting all his eggs in the Starz network’s basket.

The platinum-selling rapper renown for his entrepreneurship just inked a two-year deal that will have him developing new show’s on the channel to mirror Power‘s success.

“Starz has been the perfect partner to make Power the success that it is and I am looking forward to developing many more record-breaking series with them,” 50, real name Curtis Jackson, told Deadline. With an average of more than 6.8 million viewers per episode, it’s not like he’s lying.

Carmi Zlotnik, managing director of Starz, also spoke highly of 50’s contributions to their operation saying, “Curtis is a wonderful hands-on producer and actor on Power and we look forward to expanding his roles behind-the-camera with Starz over the next two years.”

Speaking of Power, production for the show’s third season is already underway at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn.

—

Photo: TNYF/WENN.com