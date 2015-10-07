Jay Z Featured In Robb Report List Of World’s Most Influential Collectors

“You cowards is just now learning the sh*t that we taught, you ni**as ain’t know about a Robb Report,” spit Jay Z on “The Watcher” from 2002’s The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse. Now things have come full circle as Hova’s affinity for watches gets highlighted in the affluence and luxury documenting mag.

The October 2015 issue of the Robb Report features Jay Z as part of the Robb 50, touted as a list of the “world’s most influential connoisseurs of art, automobiles, jewelry, watches, wine, spirits, sports memorabilia, and thoroughbreds.”

Says the Robb Report entry on Shawn Carter:

Many watch enthusiasts take a reserved approach to revealing their brand allegiances. But Shawn Carter, better known as Jay Z, is renowned for rapping about his affections for specific brands, most notably Audemars Piguet, Rolex, and Hublot. In fact, in a body of work that currently spans 19 solo and collaborative albums, Carter has made more than a dozen watch-brand references—though some of those lyrical shout-outs reflect business ventures as much as they do his own affinities as a collector. In “Otis,” his 2011 song with Kanye West, Carter dropped the line “New watch alert—Hublots.” The lyric, as confirmed in Zack O’Malley Greenburg’s 2012 biography Empire State of Mind, foreshadowed the rapper’s collaboration with the Swiss brand. (Carter had previously partnered with Audemars Piguet in 2005.) “Here we have a real active player who has his own tastes,” said Hublot chairman Jean-Claude Biver in the book. “We can make a watch together with him, with his input.”

Some of the other celebs that made the list include Jay Leno for his car collection and Mike D of the Beastie Boys for his wine.

—

Photo: WENN.com