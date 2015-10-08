Talib Kweli & 9th Wonder ft. Rapsody “Every Ghetto” & More | Wired Tracks 10.8.15

Any track that begins quoting a classic Dave Chappelle bit is worth a listen. And that’s how Talib Kweli sets the tone on “Every Ghetto,” a soulful track from he and 9th Wonder’s upcoming collaborative project Indy 500.
The duo premiered the song on Jimmy Fallon, and the CDQ version features production from Hi-Tek and a verse from Jamla MC Rapsody (who absolutely bodies it). Find “Every Ghetto” in Wired Tracks below, along with new heat from GoldLink, Joe Budden, Jadakiss, Kid Ink, and more.
—
Photo: Instagram
—
GoldLink – “Spectrum”
Joe Budden ft. Emanny – “Immortal”
Ciara – “Paint It Black”
DJ Montay & DJ Jelly Feat. The-Dream, T-Pain & Twista – “6 Minutes”
Semi Hendrix (Ras Kass & Jack Splash) ft. Kurupt – “M.A.S.H.”
https://soundcloud.com/therealkiss/jadakiss-ft-the-lox-still-1
Jadakiss ft. Sheek Louch & Styles P – “Still Grind’n (Remix)”
Kid Ink ft. Chris Brown, French Montana & Verse Simmonds – “Diamonds & Gold (Remix)”
Mr Hudson – “Dancing Thru It”
Yuna – “HB (Hotline Bling)”
Michael Christmas – “Shadows”
Cardiknox ft. Daye Jack – “Doors”