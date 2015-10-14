CLOSE
2 Chainz Introduces First-Born Son To The World [PHOTO]

2 Chainz now has a prince to help carry on the legacy of his TRU empire.

The 38-year-old rapper and father of two beautiful daughters Heaven and Harmony, took to his Instagram account in the wee hours of the morning to welcoming his first-born son, Halo to complete the holy named trinity of the Tauheed Epps clan.

“He’s here and I’m thankful,” 2 Chainz captioned on the photo of him holding baby Halo along with his birthdate of “10/14/15.”

On his latest project, the Trap-A-Velli Tre mixtape, the Atlanta rap star got extremely ruminative on the track “Halo (Letter from My Unborn Son)” where he put channeled a conversation his little boy may be having from the womb.

Congratulations to the artist formerly known as Tity Boi!

Photos: Instagram / 2 Chainz

