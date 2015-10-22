James Harden Responds To Lil B & Khloe Kardashian By Bumping #WATTBA

The upcoming 2015-2016 NBA season should prove interesting for MVP runner-up James Harden after he’s become a tabloid target following his summer fling with Khloe Kardashian, which recently ended with her running back to her estranged husband Lamar Odom, who was in dire need of anything positive. To top it off, Lil B has publicly went on record stating he’s cursed the Houston Rocket after he posted a “cooking” photo of himself on Instagram. As silly as it sounds, the curse did harbor around Harden’s pitiful performance against the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in the 2015 Western Conference Finals last season.

There is no way Harden could ignore his timeline on that “Hotline Bling” tip, even if he chooses not to address it. The star shooting guard decided to make an indirect post to combat his unsolicited fame, which showcased him rapping along to Drake and Future’s What a Time to Be Alive track, “Jersey” with the lyrics: “Caught the wave, I ain’t surfing/You do what you want when you poppin’, yeah/You do what you want when you poppin’.”

That pretty much sums it up. The Houston Rockets start their season at home against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, October 28.

[US Magazine]

Photo: Instagram / James Harden