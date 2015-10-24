Rihanna’s Ex-Publicist Admits To Making Up Jay Z Cheating Rumor

Rihanna’s ex-publicist, who admits to making up the Jay Z cheated on Beyonce with Rihanna rumor, has apologized. Also, it turns out he’s a fledgling musician who recently uploaded his tunes to Tidal, which is owned by Hova.

Well, that’s awkward. The ex-publicist’s name is Jonathan Hay, and right now his struggle is immaculate.

Reports the New York Daily News:

His belated apology on Inside Edition came after The Daily News obtained a copy of celebrity biographer J. Randy Taraborelli’s tell-all “Becoming Beyoncé: The Untold Story,” which — among other things — told how he fanned a rumor that Jay Z was cheating with RiRi to give her first single “Pon de Replay” a boost. “I was blindsided by the news of ‘Becoming Beyoncé’ coming out and it couldn’t come at a worse time for me,” Hay said in a statement. “I’m currently releasing projects with my label Urban Hitchcock through Tidal, a company that is owned by Jay Z and Beyoncé … Hopefully this news hasn’t ruined that relationship for me.” Hay did not deny pushing what turned out to be a lie. “The pr stunt that I did was out of desperation to help break ‘Pon de Replay’,” he wrote. “It was reckless and I didn’t think it was going to work. I was just throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what would stick.”

Problem is that Taraborelli’s book alleges that said rumor led to a Bey Z break up for all of 2005.

And, word is that Solange trying to bless Jay Z with the elevator fade was also direct fall out from the bogus rumor.

Best of luck to ya moving forward, Mr. Hay.

