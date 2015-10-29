Amber Rose Says Discussing Kanye West & Kardashians Is “Irrelevant To My Life” [VIDEO]

Amber Rose recently hit Hot 97 to discuss her new book, and her accomplishments, but of course the Kardashians and Kanye West came up. Actually, her desire not to discuss Yeezy and the Kardashians was one of the topic’s of conversation.

“I mean it was six years ago, leave me alone,” said an exasperated Amber Rose (it’s a trend) when an interview with Andy Cohen on Bravo that went viral (see on the flip) came up. “Da f*ck! I dated him six years ago.

Ebro Darden played devil’s advocated, saying, “People have a hard time understanding what else it is they should be talking to you about. That people care about.”

To this Rose ran down here resume and… Ya know what? Just watch below. If you care.

Rose did add, “It’s just irrelevant to my life” when explaining why she’s had enough of the Yeezy questions.

Noted. Also, Rosenberg may want to chill on discussing Amber’s body so thirstily considering he’s a married man.

