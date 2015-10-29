Beats By Dre Releases Luxe Edition Headphones [Photos]

Talks of Halloween and Thanksgiving will soon be replaced with holiday shopping fun and woes before you finish blinking. No worries, Beats By Dre is making it easier for Christmas presents and such this year with the release of their Luxe Edition on-ear model headphones.

The Luxe Editions come in four flavors inspired by luxury car paint: blue, red, silver and black and introduce a formal update to the signature Beats by Dr. Dre Solo2 headphones with improved acoustics, a wider range of sound, and enhanced clarity for musical devices, mainly of the Apple variation. And thanks to the RemoteTalk cable, song shuffling, volume adjustment and switching from music to phone calling has been a breeze.

Priced at just $199 at Apple.com, the new Luxe Editions make an easy gift for even the most casual fan. Check out the various angles of their glossy finish down below and in the gallery.

—

Photos: Apple

