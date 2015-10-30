Travis Scott & Kanye West Let Loose In “Piss On Your Grave” Video

Rodeo masters Travis Scott and Kanye West make an honest attempt at cracking the horrorcore video hall of fame with the visual for “Piss On Your Grave.”

The Nabil-directed video finds the two G.O.O.D. Music makers being seen in a forest that looks like it came straight out of the Twilight films, with angry raps and simulated urine creating mud abound.

The video’s lone cameo comes courtesy of masked Mos Def, who is spotted hanging in a tree looking as creepy as one would expect for a video dropping on Halloween.

Check out the “Piss On Your Grave” video below as well as Scott’s debut album on iTunes.

—

Photo: Apple Music