Meek Mill Stumbles Over Drake Question At Cavs/76ers Game [VIDEO]

Meek Mill has no one to blame but himself for the current rap debacles he’s suddenly found himself in and it appears his hometown news outlets don’t even respect him.

While sitting courtside at the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers matchup last night (where the Cavs won in historic fashion by a score of 107-100, as LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 25,000 points) a reporter spotted him in the crowd and asked him about some of his upcoming music.

Of course the question was simply a bridge to dig into a Drake question, which the apparent loser of the summer battle obviously wasn’t prepared for.

“I’m riding with Philly,” Meek sheepishly replied when asked what his message was to Drake repping his hometown Toronto Raptors so well. “You know, Philly’s riding with me, so I’m riding with the Sixers to the fullest. You know what time it is. I’m rockin’ out ’til the end no matter how the season goes.”

The 76ers square off against the Raptors next week on November 11. Let’s go for a repeat performance, CSN.

Weak answer Meek pic.twitter.com/KjijaF9LNK — Alessandro Gasparro (@sandrogasparro) November 3, 2015

