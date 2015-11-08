CLOSE
50 Cent Mocks Rick Ross On Instagram, Rozay Responds

50 Cent must be bored. The G-Unit rapper is still taking the time out of his schedule to clown Rick Ross on Instagram, and even managed to get Rozay to respond.

Ferrari’s slander was the usual Rick Ross is a cop, he was never really a drug dealer rhetoric. He also made sure to clown Meek Mill and make mention of a stolen MMG chain.

Then Ross responded in kind by saying 50 Cent’s son applied for an internship at Maybach Music Group—while being sure to add this his new album, Black Market, is out Dec. 4.

Well damn.

Peep 50’s posts below, Rozay’s retort is on the flip.

[H/T ThisIs50]

50troll3 50troll2 50troll1

Photo: WENN.com

50 Cent , Rick Ross

