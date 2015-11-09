Kanye West Allegedly Spends $500 On Daily Haircuts, We Call Bullsh*t

Over the weekend, a story caught fire about Kanye West reportedly spending $500 a day on haircuts. Umm, we’re going to go ahead and call bullsh*t on this one.

It was Heat magazine that initially reported Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty’s claims that Yeezy spent about 5 bills daily on a fresh line up.

“It’s crazy – he pays his barber $500 (£327) a time. I don’t understand how that much hair gets taken off. Kanye just loves the fresh look,” Ronald told the publication.

Here’s why you really shouldn’t take this story too seriously:

•Fenty was allegedly a witness to Yeezy’s haircut life back in 2010. Five years later, and no one else dropped dime on the overpriced haircut jig? •Mr. Fenty is the same father who said he wouldn’t mind if his daughter married the guy who beat her up. Know your sources. Just saying •We got to think that as a kid originally from the southside of Chicago, Yeezy isn’t foolish enough to spend $500 a day on haircuts. Yes he’s known to wear some extravagant and pricey ish, but come on now. •Maybe West did get a haircut daily during the month’s time Mr. Fenty was around him. And maybe it did come out to $500 if you factor in travel expenses for his barber. But for a year? C’mon son.

Now, back to more important matters, when does SWISH drop?

—

Photo: WENN.com