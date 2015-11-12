CLOSE
Teddy Riley’s Daughters (Minus Nia) Drop New Record With 2 Chainz, #PoundFRANK [LISTEN]

Nia Riley’s name has been ringing out this year, thanks to her participation in the current season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, however she isn’t the only one of the legendary Tiley Riley’s offspring trying to make moves.

A few years ago, Deja, Taja, and Bobbie formed a group called RaidR and now R I L E Y has become the reincarnation of the initial movement. But before anyone can accuse the singing trio of nepotism by trying to capitalize off their father’s name, they have a fresh new single that possesses enough bounce to get the ball rolling in their court.

The new track, “PoundFRANK” features a uber-catchy chorus backed by a 2 Chainz verse, so according to the formula check list, this record passes all the standardized testing.

Check out Teddy Riley’s daughters a.k.a. R I L E Y give it a go via the Soundcloud link below and follow them on Instagram.

Photo: Press Handout

