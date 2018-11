While Metro Boomin and Young Thug were hashing out their issues, the man at the center of it all was busy. Future hit Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Blow A Bag” and “Where Ya At.”

Both cuts are from his Dirty Sprite 2 album. Has any rapper had a better 2015 than Future, besides Drake?

Also, Future clearly has the Yeezy Season1 plug.

Watch the performance below.

Photo: ABC