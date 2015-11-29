Future Makes $150K For A 45 Minute Show

Future has had a great year and his tour rider reveals the trappings of a star artist. Also, it turns out the “Jumpman” rapper pockets a cool $150K per show.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ obtained Future’s rider from a show back in December and it’s pretty wild. For starters, the rapper makes $150k for a 45 minute show. However, show promoters better have 4 bottles of Ace of Spades, Ciroc and Moet, among other drinks on hand to keep him happy.

And get this — when it comes to food — Future’s a poor man’s Gordon Ramsay, demanding items like chicken fingers, cheddar popcorn and broccoli to keep him full. The best part, Future loves his doughnuts … requesting “fresh white powdered” ones be at the ready, with plenty of junk food.

But the dude likes to relax too … asking for scented candles in his dressing room. His scent of choice? Lemon grass.