Future Sued For F*cking Up The Commas Without Performing

Future’s popularity has made it possible for the Atlanta rap star to absorb checks worth thousands in just a matter of moments but even he isn’t above going about business the correct way.

Which is why a Louisiana promoter is looking to be paid for in full for a F. Dot Hendrix no-show at a concert last year.

Via TMZ:

Future is being sued by a promoter who claims he lost more than $150k when the rapper pulled out of a concert, but sources close to Future claim he walked because the deal was shady. In his lawsuit, Robert Caillier says he gave Future’s camp a $15k advance to perform a Louisiana gig back in August 2014, but Future was a no-show … causing Caillier to lose his anticipated $150k profit, plus the advance. Sources close to Future say he did show up, and even performed one song, but was pulled offstage by his management after they realized Caillier didn’t have the balance of his payday. The docs don’t mention how much Future was owed, but as we reported … he typically gets at least $150k for a show. Caillier is suing for $150k and his deposit back.

Knowing Future, he probably has the cash laying underneath one of his cowboy hats.

