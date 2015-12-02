Kid Cudi Cancels Tour, Drops New Single

Kid Cudi‘s “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven” tour has ended about as soon as it started. The Cleveland rapper took to Twitter to reveal the tour’s cancellation, but did drop a new single, too.

The tour’s first date was on Monday in Denver, but it would be its last. In a lengthy message he shared late last night (Dec. 1), Cudi revealed that he plans to tighten up his new album, Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven, and deal with some personal issues.

“I got a lot I’m dealing with at this time in my personal life, too, and in order for the shows to be the best experience possible as well as keeping my sanity intact, I need to regroup,” read part of the letter.

To hold fans over, Cudi dropped the Plain Pat-produced “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven,” which you can hear on the flip.

In semi-related news, Lupe Fiasco recently relayed that it would be a fade on sight the next time he sees Cudi.

