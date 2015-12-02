Did Rick Ross Come For Drake On “Color Money”? [LISTEN]

Rick Ross‘ new album, Black Market, drops this Friday, and new material is flowing. The latest drop, “Color Money,” features bars aimed at Drake aka the R&B ni**a who slayed Rozay’s buddy Meek Mill, lyrically.

2 Dope Boyz breaks down the potential shade:

Interestingly enough, Ross seemed to come to the side of his MMG signee Meek Mill during the song, responding to Drake’s “girl’s tour” comments from over the summer. Ross said, “my little homie made a million on his girl’s tour,” following with what seemed like a threat after a couple more references to lines in “Back 2 Back,” Drake’s diss toward Meek. Seems like Rozay is talking to Drake directly when he says, “so when I see ya, I’mma give you what you wanna see.”

Is Rick Ross picking the right horse in this race or nah?

Black Market is out December 4. Listen to “Color Money” below.

Photo: screen cap