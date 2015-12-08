The Funniest #TrumpIsDisqualifiedParty Memes

It’s not like we needed much more proof, but Donald Trump cemented his place in history as the biggest, struggle-haired bigot and racist of them all when he called for a ban on Muslims entering the US. Twitter has reacted with #TrumpIsDisqualifiedParty hashtag, and it’s glorious.

According to the White House, Trump’s profound stupidity pretty much disqualifies him from running for President.

Reports Mediaite:

Press Secretary Josh Earnest lambasted Donald Trump‘s “carnival barker routine” Tuesday, arguing that the Republican presidential candidate’s recent proposal to ban Muslims from the United States is “disqualifying.” “The Trump campaign, for some time now, has had a ‘dustbin of history’-like quality to it, from the vacuous sloganeering, to the outright lies; even the fake hair,” Earnest said, adding the pertinent question is whether Republicans are “going to be dragged into the dustbin of history” with the Trump campaign. Earnest told reporters that Trump’s proposal shows the business mogul is incapable of preserving, protecting, and defending the Constitution, and thus “disqualifies him from serving as president.”

While this all gets hashed out (read: despite Trump not being disqualified, yet) the hashtag is flourishing. Shout out to @Toxicityy for setting it off.

See the best memes below and on the following pages. It’s a celebration!

https://twitter.com/goldietaylor/status/674307613258063872

Wow my whole timeline is going up on a Tuesday at the #TrumpIsDisqualifiedParty pic.twitter.com/87NFztLueR — inglewood angel (@alcohorace) December 8, 2015

https://twitter.com/mjtpierre/status/674300642316431360

—

