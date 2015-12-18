LeBron James Got Baptized By Steven Adams, The Internet Reacts

If you play basketball long enough, and in the NBA, you’re going to get dunked on, no matter who you are. Case in point, on this evening (Dec. 17) LeBron James got posterized by Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It’s the fact that Adams looks like Magnum P.I. on HGH with a rogue samurai haircut thrown in the mix that really makes this one sting.

Watch the dunk from multiple angles below, and the requisite Internet reactions on the flip.

Oh yeah, James’ Cleveland Cavaliers won the game, but no one really cares.

To that Steven Adams poster on LeBron James my reaction. Yeesssssss. #YodaTNT #OKCatCLE pic.twitter.com/5v0WkRmqwV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 18, 2015

