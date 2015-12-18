Chris Brown Speaks On Meek Mill’s Legal Issues, Says System Is “Bullsh*t”

Chris Brown knows a thing or two about the legal system and took a moment out of his day to address fellow entertainer Meek Mill‘s current situation. Taking to Twitter, Brown dispensed his brand of wisdom and viewed the Philadelphia rapper’s predicament as an injustice.

Brown, who just got off probation from his assault case involving ex-girlfriend Rihanna this past March, didn’t spend an incredible amount of time blasting the judicial system but did say it was “bullsh*t.”

“The system is set on bullshit. The DAs and JUDGES get just as high as the next man and f*ck people’s lives up!” tweeted Brown.

He also lashed out against the Freddie Gray situation in Baltimore, and contended with followers chiming in on his expression as well.

“I ain’t on probation so I can tell ya’ll kiss my ass!” he added in his rant. Brown also had a little bit of a grammar issue going on in his tweeting, but he owned it like a champion.

