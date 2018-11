Sean “Diddy” Combs drops a video for “Facts,” the intro track off his MMM album.

In the Kid Art-directed clip Diddy walks a young man through his empire, showing him what ambition despite having the odds stacked against you can bring. Now that’s a dope message Money Makin’ Mitch would have surely approved.

You can cop the deluxe version of MMM on iTunes right here.

“‘Cause the Black man is God,” says Diddy. #Facts

Photo: vevo