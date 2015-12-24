Jadakiss Hopes His Son Doesn’t Intertwine With The Music Industry [VIDEO]

Jadakiss is over 15 years deep in the game and dropped a new album, Top 5: Dead Or Alive, that managed not to get lost in Adele’s monster first week, earning a no. 1 Rap album debut. Despite setting an example of longevity most rappers only dream of, Kiss wants his son to have no parts of the music industry.

The “We Gonna Make It” rapper’s 19-year-old son attends Clark-Atlanta University, and he does admit to seeking his opinion and feedback on what his peers are up to and feeling.

Kiss hopes his son completes his degree and takes on the world—in any profession except the music business.

“I definitely hope he doesn’t intertwine with the music industry,” Kiss told Hip-Hop Wired. “The music industry is a f*cked up industry. The business ain’t right. Once you get in, it’s lucrative and it’s good. But it’s really not as good as it appears to be.”

