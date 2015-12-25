Drake Was At The Jenner/Kardashian Holiday Party [Photos]

At this point, Drake is a social media master. The WATTBA rapper hit Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, so of course he posted a pic so that you know that it’s real.

Okay, to be fair, Kylie Jenner posted the pic. But the fact that said pic includes her, the boo thang of his bitter rival (not really) Tyga, is just more fodder for speculation and slander.

See pics from the party below and on the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3Next page »