CLOSE
HomeNews

Drake Was At The Jenner/Kardashian Holiday Party [Photos]

Leave a comment

At this point, Drake is a social media master. The WATTBA rapper hit Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, so of course he posted a pic so that you know that it’s real.

Okay, to be fair, Kylie Jenner posted the pic. But the fact that said pic includes her, the boo thang of his bitter rival (not really) Tyga, is just more fodder for speculation and slander.

See pics from the party below and on the following pages.

View this post on Instagram

My mom, a photo bomb, and me

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Photo: Instagram

Kylie Jenner

1 2 3Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: