Big Sean‘s 2015 was pretty damn G.O.O.D. (sorry, couldn’t resist) with “Blessings” going double platinum and the whole being a successful rapper thing. In celebration he drops a new Pharrell Williams-featured cut called “What A Year.”

Production on this number is credited to Bobby Johnson, Frank Dukes, Maneesh, Detail and Amaire Johnson.

More wins than losses (damn those burglars) is always a positive. Listen to “What A Year” below.

—

Photo: Instagram