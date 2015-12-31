Fabolous Gifts 7-Year-Old Son A Pair Of Rolex Watches

Fabolous is either going for the father of the century title, or making sure that his young son doesn’t develop a habit of being lately. The Brooklyn rapper gave his 7-year-old son a pair of Rolex watches for Christmas, among other gifts.

Reports US Weekly:

Rapper Fabolous gifted his 7-year-old son, Johan, with two blinged-out Rolex watches totaling $34,000. According to a spokesperson for Rafaello & Co., Fabolous “wanted the young king to know he has options” so he gifted his son with both a $21,500 26 mm 18K yellow gold Presidential Rolex with a diamond dial and yellow gold oyster bracelet band, and a $12,500 26mm two-tone steel and yellow gold Datejust Rolex with a two-tone oyster bracelet band. “These kids wear crowns over here..Dab,” the rapper captioned an Instagram of his son showing off his new bling on Saturday, December 26.

Part of Johan’s Christmas spoils included his room being converted into a WWE wrestling ring.

Peep young Johan’s good’s below and on the flip. How is Fab going to top this in 2016?

