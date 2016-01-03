Shot Knicks Player Cleanthony Early’s Stolen Phone Traced To Brooklyn

Cleanthony Early is recovering after being robbed and shot after he left a Queens strip club on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The cops are on the trail of the culprits, tracing the New York Knicks player’s stolen phone to Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Detectives are zeroing in on Brooklyn as they search for the pack of thieves who shot and robbed Knicks guard Cleanthony Early as he left a Queens strip club on Wednesday. Investigators tracked the hoopster’s stolen cell phone to the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough before the bandits deactivated the device, police sources said. Early, 24, was shot in the right knee after three cars surrounded the Uber cab he was riding in with gal pal Iliani Douge after leaving CityScapes in Maspeth.

No shots, but Early may want to do a background check on his reported girlfriend, Iliani “Nikie” Douge (or she needs to take heed of who she told where they’d be). The entire scenario (his Uber car getting boxed in as he left the strip club) sounds like a set up to get wet. OR, don’t flash money in a seedy club in the ‘hood.

The fact that Early was shot in the knee after he gave the jewels makes this crime particularly heinous. The good new is Early says there was no major damage to his knee. #blessings

