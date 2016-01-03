Chris Brown Accused Of 2-Piecing Woman In The Eye, Calls Bullsh*t

Chris Brown stays getting accused of something. A woman named Liziane Gutierrez claims Breezy 2-pieced her in the eye when she tried to snap a pic of him at a private party.

However, Brown and his reps say that never happened and that she was never even in the party.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown is adamant … the woman accusing him of punching her in the face is a liar and was just upset she got kicked out of his private party. A rep for the singer tells TMZ Liziane Gutierrez was booted from the party at The Palms Saturday morning for being disruptive and out of control. We’re told once she was in the hallway and waiting for her phone, she had a total meltdown, throwing her purse and claiming she “could buy everyone in the hotel.” As for her phone, the rep tells us Liziane never had it inside the party and her story about Chris becoming enraged when she tried to take a pic is a complete lie.

Also worth noting, Gutierrez once claimed Jason Derulo flew her out to California from Las Vegas only to ditch her at a party. However, Jason Derulo says he never met her.

We’re thinking Chris Brown should sue Guitierrez for wasting everyone’s time.

—

Photo: WENN.com