Chris Brown Suing Woman Who Claims He Socked Her In The Eye

We called it. Chris Brown reportedly plans to sue, Liziane Gutierrez, the woman who claimed he punched her in the eye at a party in Las Vegas. 

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Chris tell us, he will be filing a lawsuit against Liziane Gutierrez, the woman who claims he punched her in the eye at a Vegas hotel.  She filed a police report and made statements to others about the alleged incident.  We’re told Chris will be filing a defamation suit against her, as early as tomorrow.

Brown, we’re told, is taking other steps … for starters he’s cutting out the “hangers-on” who are inviting “random girls” to hang out with him.  He says this is the second time he’s been falsely accused of abuse by party girls and he’s putting a quick end to it.

Seriously, Chris needs to also sue whoever invited Gutierrez to the party.

The crazy eye is real.

Photo: Instagram

