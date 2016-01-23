Waka Flocka Flame Weighs In On 50 Cent Vs. Meek Mill Beef

Waka Flocka Flame has been vocal lately via social media, weighing in on a variety of topics and not worrying much about the consequences it appears. The southern rapper chimed in on the ongoing 50 Cent vs. Meek Mill feud but didn’t seem to take a strong side in the matter.

In a video posted on Instagram by DJ Akademiks, Waka Flocka confirmed what many in the Hip-Hop world knows about Fif’s Internet slander game.

“When it comes to memes, 50 get in that ass like a thong,” Waka Flocka said in the short clip. “But that music, that boy Meek flamin’ I’m f*ckin’ with it.”

50 and Meek have gone toe to toe lately after the Philadelphia rapper took a swipe at the Queens veteran on the track “Gave Em Hope” off the 4-4 EP he recently dropped.

