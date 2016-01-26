Bodyguard For Future Found Murdered Inside Home

Michael Phillips, a former bodyguard for Atlanta rapper Future, was shot and killed inside his Georgia townhome on Monday (Jan. 25). Phillips was at home with his wife, who is pregnant with their child, at the time of the incident.

Not much is known about the incident as the investigation is still underway, but witnesses say around 1:05 PM Monday afternoon there were reports of arguing and noise from the Jonesboro residence. From what local outlet Fox 5 has been able to determine, Phillips was gunned down in his foyer although his wife was reportedly unharmed.

More from Fox 5:

“Some of the neighbors heard some arguing and some gunshots. We are still interviewing them and trying to piece together what happened,” Lt. Frank Thomas of the Clayton County Police Department said. Family and friends said Phillips had recently married. They said he and his new wife were expecting their first child. They also said Phillips was a bodyguard for the rapper “Future”. Several people said Phillips played the piano at his mother’s church in Riverdale, Hand of Faith Deliverance.

Future tweeted a message in honor of his fallen former comrade.

Phillips was 27.

Rest in Paradise Big Mike 🙏🏾 Lafamilia forever lil bro #FBG — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 26, 2016

—

Photo: Fox 5/screen cap