Killer Mike Talks With Black Power Olympian Tommie Smith

Killer Mike continues to don his media correspondent cap and had a sit down with 1968 Summer Olympics athlete and Civil Rights Movement icon, Tommie Smith. The pair discussed myriad of relevant issues to the times, each from their respective and entirely valid viewpoints.

As noted in a press release from Mike’s publicist, Smith won the 200m sprint in under 20 seconds and snagging the gold. After taking off his PUMA sneakers and donning Black socks as he stepped on the awards podium, he and bronze medalist John Carlos raised their fists in for the Black Power salute in one of the most iconic images of all time.

Smith was in Atlanta promoting his new collaboration with PUMA for the Black History Month Pack capsule collection. Mike was informed by a colleague that Smith was in town, and scrambled up an interview that was held at his SWAG barbershop. The two cover a great expanse of topics, and the Run The Jewels rapper was his usual eloquent self.

Check out the conversation between Killer Mike and Tommie Smith in the clip below.

Photo: screen cap