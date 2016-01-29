Retired Porn Star Lisa Ann Says Kanye West Sent Her D*ck Flicks

Kanye West and his sex life shenanigans got exposed in the worst of ways after his tirade against Wiz Khalifa attracted an epic clapback from his ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose. After Yeezy’s former flame told her dirty little secret, retired porn actress Lisa Ann added to the chatter with her own tales.

The New York Daily News wrote:

Kanye West’s Twitter rant on Wednesday rubbed porn star Lisa Ann the wrong way — so she joined forces with the rapper’s ex Amber Rose. The 43-year-old adult film star threatened to compile naked pictures she said the “Gold Digger” singer sent her — but later said she didn’t plan to make them public, just to reflect on them as “a way to laugh.” “I will spend the night organizing old emails from Kanye, including the amazing c— shots he sent unwarranted. All strippers rejoice, LOL,” Ann wrote in a series of tweets against the rapper.

Lisa Ann’s threats being what they are, West has already shocked the world with a photo of his johnson that he leaked himself some years back so the mystery is over.

What folks are really hoping to discover is evidence of the backdoor play that Rose eluded to when she decided to become for West after his initial jab. Stay tuned.

Photo: Instagram