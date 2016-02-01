Cam’ron Partners With Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Records New Material

The names Cam’Ron and WWE legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart probably aren’t the names that most would expect to be said in the same sentence, but the pair are actually linked. Killa and the Hitman are the new faces and partners of a Canadian financial company, which has sparked an album’s worth of new material from the Harlem Diplomat boss.

TMZ reports:

Long story short … the rapper and the wrestling legend have come together to be the celebrity muscle behind a Canadian financial company called, what else, Sharpshooter.

We spoke to the company’s CEO Paul Pitcher who tells us Bret and Cam’ron are friends — and once Bret signed on … the rapper was all about joining the team.

“[Cam] and Brett hung together for a whole weekend and went to a Ravens game together. He was down from the very beginning.”

In fact, Pitcher says the Harlem MC was so pumped about the partnership, he recorded a WHOLE ALBUM of original music dedicated to Sharpshooter funding.