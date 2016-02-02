Yo Gotti ft. Fetty Wap “Tell Me,” Daye Jack ft. Killer Mike “Hands Up” & More | Daily Visuals 2.1.16

The Yo Gotti grind knows no chill as the Memphis rapper continues to churn out visuals for his mixtape cuts.

In the visuals to The Return fan favorite “Tell Me,” Gotti is joined by Fetty Wap and a brigade of camouflage clad young women who could convince many a young men to enlist in the armed forces.

Daye Jack and Killer Mike kick off Black History Month with the visuals for “Hands Up” which features videos and images of the social injustices that plague our nation and the protests that have followed.

Check out the rest of today’s visuals and some clips you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Leon Bridges, Lion Babe, and more.

YO GOTTI FT. FETTY WAP – “TELL ME”

DAYE JACK FT. KILLER MIKE – “HANDS UP”

LEON BRIDGES – “RIVER”

LION BABE – “WHERE DO WE GO”

ANTONIO BREEZ – “YOU AIN’T HOT/EXODUS”

BRUSE WANE – “YUU OFFICIAL”

AGALLAH THE DON & DIRTYDIGGS – “WILDSTYLE”