Watch Drake Spit “Back to Back” While Shaquille O’Neal Beatboxes [Video]

Drake couldn’t turn down an impromptu rap session before the NBA All-Star Game yesterday (Feb. 14). Even though Drizzy was on hand as a pseudo commentator, Shaquille O’Neal managed to get the Toronto native to spit the first verse of “Back to Back” on live T.V.

Actually, Shaq Diesel pretty much forced the rhyme by beatboxing. It took a second to get Drake going because he thought O’Neal wanted him to freestyle. After a seemingly awkward couple of seconds, he rapped the “Back to Back” opening as the other TNT commentators, including Reggie Miller and the infamously boisterous Charles Barkley, quieted down for his spotlight moment.

O’Neal is of course a former NBA star-turned-commentator, and a onetime struggle rapper. It’s obvious that he couldn’t resist putting Drake on the spot.

Watch Drake rap “Back to Back” in the video below.

—

Photo: screencap