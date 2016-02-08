Jay Z Has No Idea What Snapchat Is, While Making Snapchat Video

Your parents have something in common with Jay Z: he doesn’t know what Snapchat is either. During last night’s (Feb. 7) Super Bowl 50 hoopla Usher had the honor of introducing the TIDAL head to a new advance in technology that he missed.

The reveal came during Usher’s attempt to capture a candid moment with Jay and his better half. As Usher pans the camera, a confused Jay inquires about what he’s doing. “It’s a video on Snapchat,” says Usher.

Still puzzled, Jay replies: “I don’t even know what that means.”

Welp.

It’s not clear if Usher gave him an off-camera tutorial, or if Hov is still perplexed. If the latter is true, DJ Khaled could probably give him a lesson.

