Lil Wayne Blessed With $868K Tax Lien By The IRS

In news that will surprise no one, Lil Wayne owes the IRS even more money than previously reported. Tunechi was recently hit with a tax lien of $868,000 by Uncle Sam.

Reports The Jasmine Brand:

theJasmineBRAND.com exclusively reports, Lil Wayne has been hit again by Uncle Sam with a brand new tax lien for nearly $900k in unpaid taxes, which adds onto his already 12 million + debt to the IRS. The rapper – real name Dwayne Michael Carter – was hit with the federal tax lien by the IRS on February 1st in Florida. The Department of the Treasury accuses Wayne of failing to pay a total of $868,079.89 in taxes for the year 2014.

Back in December 2012, Weezy reportedly paid off an $8M tax bill.

However, in March 2014, it was revealed that Mr. Carter owed the IRS $12M after failing to pay his taxes for 2011 and 2012.

Most U.S. citizens know that your taxes are due on or around April 15. We’re going to bet Lil Wayne does not. Whether or not he listens to or has an accountant is also debatable.

