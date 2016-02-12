Drake Will Receive The Key To The City Of Toronto

Later today (Feb. 12) Drake will be presented with the “highest honor” possible from his hometown. The 6 God is expected to receive the key to the city of Toronto commemorating his dedication to Canada’s most populous city.

The key honor goes to people who have done something to make Canadians “feel good about themselves and our city,” Mayor John Tory said in a vide posted on Twitter.

Tomorrow I’ll give out the Key to the City. This is why. @Drakehttps://t.co/dfdIVQW3yk — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 11, 2016

Drizzy’s key presentation goes down during the All-Star Weekend Celebrity Basketball game.

In other Drake developments, his long awaited Views From The 6 is slated for an April release.

