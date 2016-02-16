OutBoastKanye Is Trending Because Kanye West Can Buy Furs and Houses

Kanye West went on yet another epic tweeting spree today (Feb. 15), rambling about plans which include using other people’s money, letting off wild boasts and asking white publications not to “comment on Black music anymore.” But it was a particular note about being personally rich enough to buy furs and houses that sparked the hilarious #OutBoastKanye trending topic.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/699307904893976576

What, you thought The Life Of Pablo finally being available, and only through TIDAL, forever (according to Yeezy), that the torrent of tweets would stop? Apparently these Yeezy jokes and slander isn’t stopping either.

Check out the best of the best below and on the flip.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/699374499414691840

I don't look at my reflection, my reflection looks at me. #OutBoastKanye — Chance Peña (@Chance_Pena) February 15, 2016

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »