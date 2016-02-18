Kanye West Thanks Drake and Future For Help On TLOP Songs

Yeah, more miscellaneous Kanye West news—don’t like you don’t care. Yeezy took to Twitter—where else?—to thank Drake and Future for their help.

Specifically, West mentions getting help on “30 Hours” (which also features background vocal from Andre 3000) and “Father Stretch My Hands” from the 6 God, who is credited on the former, but not the latter. Yeezy also mentioned that Drizzy and Future joined him in the studio off the strength (read: free) and that they all have collaborative music coming out together.

Don’t front, you want to hear all of it. Sooner than later, please.

Photo: Instagram