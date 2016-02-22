50 Cent On Meek Mill: “He’s Really Not That Bright” [LISTEN]

A 50 Cent interview is bound to illicit the most candid of slander. During a recent chat on Shade 45, Fitty questioned the general intelligence of Meek Mill.

Surely you’re aware of Fif and Meek’s quasi-beef that hopefully will remain relegated to songs and memes. The topic came up when DJ Sense was interviewing the Queens rapper in Atlanta, and he let the shots fly.

“You know, he’s really not that bright,” said 50 on Streetz IZ Watchin. “That kid is not that bright. The easiest thing you can do, is bring other people into the statements that you saying, right, while you’re writing music. Not for them to be involved, but to mention them. When he mentioned Ar-Ab, from Drake’s perspective, it turned into the kid getting on stage saying, F*ck Ar-Ab.”

50 didn’t get why Meek brought the street certified Ar-Ab into the beef. He added, “It’s a special kind of stupid going on over here, cause now you just took something that was completely non-threatening with Drake and this one, and turned it into something that could potentially turn into you bumping in Philly. Maybe he knew something I don’t know.”

Let’s keep it peace, fellas.

Peep the interview, where 50 discusses Power, Effen vodka and more, including his bankruptcy, below.

Photo; Shade 45