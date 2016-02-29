Jay Z Is Now DJ Khaled’s Manager, Gifted Last Roc-a-fella Chain [VIDEO]

This is a major key alert. Miami’s DJ Khaled is now being managed by Brooklyn’s Jay Z.

Like you, the initial thought was, Oh Khaled is being managed by Roc Nation, not Jay Z specifically. Actually, the announcement—via social media, where else?—is pretty clear that Hova will be personally managing Khaled.

Maybe now Jay Z will actually be in DJ Khaled’s music videos. Just saying.

Watch the announcement below where Jay Z spits a couple of bars and blesses Khaled Khaled with the last original Roc-a-fella chain from his personal stash. .