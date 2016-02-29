CLOSE
Home > DJ Khaled

Jay Z Is Now DJ Khaled’s Manager, Gifted Last Roc-a-fella Chain [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

This is a major key alert. Miami’s DJ Khaled is now being managed by Brooklyn’s Jay Z

Like you, the initial thought was, Oh Khaled is being managed by Roc Nation, not Jay Z specifically. Actually, the announcement—via social media, where else?—is pretty clear that Hova will be personally managing Khaled.

Maybe now Jay Z will actually be in DJ Khaled’s music videos. Just saying.

Watch the announcement below where Jay Z spits a couple of bars and blesses Khaled Khaled with the last original Roc-a-fella chain from his personal stash. .

 

DJ Khaled

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close