WATCH: Rick Ross Still Isn’t A Chris Rock Fan [VIDEO]

Looks like Rozay never got over that “Rick Ross is gonna be the first rapper to die of breast cancer” joke Chris Rock roasted him with at the 2014 BET Awards. While visiting the nation’s capital, Rick Ross stopped by DC’s 93.9 Fam In The Morning and commenced to slandering the comedian.

When asked about Rock’s Oscars monologue the rapper responded with “Chris Rock, he’s a cornball.”

Since the day after The Oscars it became well known that not everyone was pleased with Rock’s comedy about racism in Hollywood and the shots he took at Jada Pinkett-Smith, but Yung Renzel didn’t exactly specify what bothered him about the jokes.

“I ain’t finna to kick it with y’all like that. Chris Rock a cornball. And I’ma leave it right there. It wasn’t funny. Stop,” he told 93.9.

He added, “He ain’t the one, ya dig. I’m not a fan of his.”

It can be – and has been – argued that Chris Rock could’ve done a better job with the opportunity he had as opposed to doing enough with what he was given, but in Rick Ross’s case it just seems like a man who has a bone to pick with the Brooklyn comedian.

And with Rick Ross’s recent weight loss it’d seem like sodium was something that was absent from the man’s diet, but when it comes to Chris Rock, the Wingstop restaurant boss sounds just a tad bit salty.

Check the interview below. The beef gets salted at the 12:35 mark.

Photo: screen cap