12 Things We Learned From Fat Joe & Remy Ma On The Breakfast Club

It’s been a while since fans have seen both Remy Ma and Fat Joe in each other’s company. Since coming back from her iron vacation, Remy and Joe Crack have reunited and stopped by The Breakfast Club to share the latest.



Having recently dropped what’s sure to be a summer staple, “All The Way Up,” Joe and Remy are setting the stage for a joint album that they feel is going to get as much burn as the spliffs being rolled right at this moment in the BX.

Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee get the two to speak about how they reunited, how Joe got over his fear of flying, and how Big Pun didn’t fear going to jail.. Here are 12 Things We Learned From Fat Joe and Remy Martin on the following pages.

