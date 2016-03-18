50 Cent To Host & Executive Produce Variety Show For A&E

With a bankruptcy filing on the books, 50 Cent has to keep bringing in those checks. The Queens native’s newest gig is a variety show, which he will host and executive produce.

The show is described as an evolution of the In Living Color format that will “redefine the traditional variety show,” promises A&E head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

The rapper, actor, producer and entrepreneur is teaming with A&E Network to develop 50 Cent Presents, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Developed by, starring and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the project is described as a potential showcase series that takes In Living Color a step further, combining sketches, stand-up, reality experiments, music, magic, dance and celebrity guest appearances. Jackson will serve as host of what’s considered an innovative take on the variety format. “I grew up watching variety shows and am excited to put my own spin on the format,” said Jackson. “I hope everyone is ready to bring their talent forward; I want to show the world the best of the best.

The show is tentatively titled 50 Cent Presents and adds another notch to Fif’s growing T.V. credits behind his successful Starz series, Power.

—

Photo: WENN