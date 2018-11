Kanye West helps you celebrate this most holy day (that would be Easter) by dropping a song called “Ultralight Prayer.”

Sounds like Kirk Franklin preaching, with some vocal assistance from Kelly Price. Take a listen below.

If you’re hating on this, let that hurt go and go read some of the Bible, Quran, Talmud or other religious text of that nature.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/714169281257320448

—

Photo: WENN.com